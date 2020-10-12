Injured Kauai hiker, 62, airlifted and transported to hospital

The Kauai Fire Department reported today that it rescued a 62-year-old Kauai man on Sunday who was injured while hiking in Kapaa.

The man reportedly injured his leg while hiking along the trail near Makaleha Falls.

Rescue personnel got the call at about 1:40 p.m. While aboard Air 1, they located the man near the riverbed.

Firefighters loaded him into a basket and airlifted him to a nearby landing zone at Kapahi Park.

Awaiting AMR medics provided more support and transported him to Wilcox Medical Center for further treatment.