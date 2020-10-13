Cutter Mazda dealerships donate $100k to Hawaii Foodbank

CRAIG T. KOJIMA /CKOJIMA@STARADVERTISER.COM
Cutter Mazda of Honolulu and Waipahu donated $100,000 to Hawaii Foodbank today at the organization’s warehouse in Mapunapuna. Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani, left, accepts the check from Jarrett Cutter, vice president of Cutter Auto, Sze Quek, director of sales, Matt Wong, general manager of Cutter Mazda Honolulu, and Shane Lawrence, general manager of Mazda Waipahu.
Kathleen Roberts, from the food pantry at Aiea Seventh Day Adventist Church, gathers up boxes of canned goods today at Hawaii Foodbank’s warehouse in Mapunapuna. Cutter Mazda donated $100,000 to the Foodbank today.
The Cutter Mazda dealerships of Honolulu and Waipahu donated $100,000 to the Hawaii Foodbank on Tuesday at the nonprofit’s Kilihau Street warehouse.
Cutter executives said the money came directly from the dealerships, and not through a fundraiser.
Cutter Mazda employees also are helping the foodbank distribute food today and Wednesday in Waianae.
Hawaii Foodbank President and CEO Ron Mizutani, left, accepted the donation from Jarrett Cutter, vice president of Cutter Auto; Sze Quek, director of sales; Matt Wong, general manager of Cutter Mazda Honolulu; and Shane Lawrence, general manager of Mazda Waipahu.
The pandemic has greatly increased the demands on the Hawaii Foodbank over the seven months.
