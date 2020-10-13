comscore Maui man, 69, charged in stabbing of neighbor | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Maui man, 69, charged in stabbing of neighbor

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:40 pm
    A Maui Police Department patrol car.

A 69-year-old Waiehu man was charged with first-degree assault in the stabbing of a neighbor on Sunday, Maui police said today in a post on its website.

The male victim told police that he and neighbor Steven Martinez were arguing prior to the stabbing which occurred shortly before officers arrived at 10:58 p.m.

The two got into a physical fight, and Martinez allegedly stabbed the victim with an unknown object.

The neighbor was taken to the Maui Memorial Medical Center and treated for his injuries, which required surgery, police said.

Police arrested Martinez on suspicion of second-degree assault at 11:53 p.m. on Sunday.

Because of the severity of the injuries, the charge was upgraded to first-degree assault.

Martinez’s bail was set at $5,000.

