Woman, 44, apparently drowns at Kalaeloa Beach

A 44-year old woman found early this morning apparently drowned at Kalaeloa Beach.
Paramedics responding to an apparent drowning at Kalaeloa Beach Park at around 4 a.m. declared the woman dead at the scene.
A 44-year old woman found early this morning apparently drowned at Kalaeloa Beach.
Paramedics responding to an apparent drowning at Kalaeloa Beach Park at around 4 a.m. declared the woman dead at the scene.
Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.