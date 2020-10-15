Kapolei Satellite City Hall to reopen Monday after coronavirus-related closure

City officials today said the Satellite City Hall at Kapolei Hale will reopen its doors for in-person services Monday for the first time in 15 days after two employees tested positive for COVID-19.

The satellite had been closed since Oct. 5, when the city announced one of its customer service representatives had contracted the coronavirus.

Since then, it was discovered that a second employee also tested positive. Both last worked at the City Hall on Saturday, Oct. 3, according to a spokesman.

Six out of eight employees at the satellite were quarantined, and the office has undergone deep cleaning, officials said.

Customers will continue to be served on an appointment-only basis at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall to help ensure waiting areas are not crowded. Appointments can be scheduled online at honolulu.gov/csd for all services carried out at the satellite, including registering motor vehicles, transferring ownership of vehicles and making bill payments.

The Kapolei Satellite City Hall will offer temporary, extended hours to accommodate all appointments.

Face coverings will continue to be mandatory inside the Satellite City Hall, and social distancing must still be practiced.

“As we reopen the Kapolei Satellite City Hall, we will continue to adapt the way we offer services to ensure that public health and safety are protected,” said Sheri Kajiwara, director of the city’s Department of Customer Services in a news release.

All services at the Kapolei Satellite City Hall are offered online, by mail or at a self-service kiosk for renewing motor vehicle registrations. More information about these options is available by visiting honolulu.gov/csd or calling 768-3798.