City offers free coronavirus testing at Waikiki Shell and Kapolei Hale

The city has announced free COVID-19 testing being offered to the public today and Saturday at the Waikiki Shell and Kapolei Hale.
Walk-thru testing is being held from 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and Saturday fronting the ticket booth at Waikiki Shell at 2805 Monsarrat Ave. and the grassy areas on the mauka side of Kapolei Hale at 1000 Uluohia St.
Priority will be given to visitor industry workers and city employees. Testing for the public will be available on a first-come, first-served basis by pre-registration online.
To register, visit: www.doineedacovid19test.com. Print the voucher from the website and bring it to one of the test sites along with a photo identification card.
Test results will be emailed to individuals within three to five days.
