Hawaii records 1 new coronavirus death and 89 new infections statewide

Hawaii recorded one new coronavirus-related death and 89 new infections statewide, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 185 fatalities and 13,853 cases, health officials said today.

No additional details on the latest fatality were immediately released. The state Department of Health reported a total of 17 additional coronavirus deaths so far this week, but seven of those were from August and September.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is over 218,000 today.

As of today, 2,721 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 10,947 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or about 79% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 32 new releases today.

Today’s new infection cases include 68 on Oahu, and 21 on Hawaii island. As a result of updated information, one Honolulu case was re-categorized to Hawaii island, according to the Health Department.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,317 on Oahu, 1,026 in Hawaii County, 411 in Maui County and 59 in Kauai County. There are also 40 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

