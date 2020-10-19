Free COVID-19 testing being offered in Waikiki and Pearl City today and Tuesday

The city has announced free COVID-19 testing will be available at the Waikiki Shell and Pearl City Walmart today and Tuesday.
Walk-thru testing will be conducted from 9 a.m. to 2 a.m. in the area fronting the ticket booth at the Waikiki Shell, 2805 Monsarrat Ave. and Walmart, 1131 Kuala St., on both days.
Priority will be given to visitor industry workers and city employees. The public will be accommodated on a first-come, first-serve basis by pre-registration online.
To pre-register, visit: www.doineedacovid19test.com. Print the voucher from the website and bring it to the test site along with a photo identification card.
Test results are expected to be emailed to individuals within three to five days.
For more information, call the city COVID-19 information hotline at 768-CITY (2489).
