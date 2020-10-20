Showers for Kauai, Oahu as winds remain light statewide

Clouds and showers are expected to continue over Kauai County and Oahu through midweek, forecasters said, even as the cold front to the northwest continues to weaken over the next few days.

The National Weather Service said unstable shower bands are expected to move from south to north over the islands of Niihau, Kauai, and Oahu through at least Wednesday. Light and variable winds will also remain in place across the isles.

At 7 p.m. on Monday, the highest 3-hour rainfall observations were recorded on Oahu, with 0.52 inches in Palolo and 0.72 inches in Palehua.

Today’s forecast is cloudy for most isles, with scattered thunderstorms for Kauai, and highs from 87 to 92 degrees Fahrenheit. Numerous showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected for Kauai tonight, while partly cloudy skies with isolated showers are expected for Oahu late this evening, with lows from 70 to 75 degrees.

Southeast winds remain low through tonight, as well, at 10 to 15 mph.

The NWS also continues to warn of nuisance coastal flooding today due to higher than predicted ocean water levels, which may cause coastal flooding of normally dry beaches, and saltwater inundation of vulnerable, low-lying roads, docks, boat ramps and other infrastructure.

Surf, meanwhile, remains below advisory levels for all sides.

On Oahu, surf along north and west shores will continue to ease as a northwest swell subsides – with surf at 3 to 5 feet today easing to 2 to 4 feet on Wednesday. Surf of 2 to 4 feet on west shores lowers to 1 to 3 feet this afternoon, and 0 to 2 feet on Wednesday.

Surf along east showers is expected to remain at 4 to 6 feet through Wednesday as an east-northeast swell arrives. Surf along south shores remains small, at 2 to 4 feet through Wednesday.

By Thursday and Friday, instability associated with an upper low may bring a period of more showers and thunderstorms to the western end of the state, with increasing showers mainly for Kauai.

Yet another record was set for Kahului on Monday, with a high of 94 degrees matching a record for that day set in both 2019 and 1984. It was the sixth record match for Kahului so far this month, in addition to six record-breaking highs.