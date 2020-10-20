Off the News: Keep up those good habits; Growing greens on Lanai

It was happy news indeed on Monday, with just 39 new coronavirus cases statewide. This should not mean relaxing of our good habits — masking, physical distancing, hand-washing — but instead, resolve to continue these habits.

Another crucial prong: testing, to contain spread. The University of Hawaii medical school has launched COVID-19 testing at its new Tropical Medicine Lab in Kakaako, prioritizing testing for underserved, uninsured and front-line workers; it’s by appointment only, 692-1310.

Also, free walk-thru testing continues today at the Waikiki Shell and Pearl City Walmart, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.; pre-register at www.doineedacovid19test.com. The public, especially visitor-industry and front-line workers, should take advantage of these testing opportunities.

Growing greens on Lanai

Larry Ellison’s high-tech agricultural experiments on Lanai are starting to produce, well, produce. Sensei Farms, his hydroponic greenhouse operation, recently began selling its leafy greens at Foodland supermarkets. The hope is that the company’s high-yield, water- conserving methods, using computerized climate controls, can be replicated on a broader scale, especially where access to land and water are limited.

And while the greens aren’t cheaper, it’s hoped that the price point can be close enough to entice value- conscious shoppers. More demand for local, super- fresh produce is a good thing.