UH basketball teams will play back-to-back league games this coming season

Under a modified formula, the University of Hawaii basketball teams will play a Big West Conference schedule of five two-game series at home and five two-game series away, the league announced today.

In previous years, Big West teams would play a home-and-home schedule of league games. To reduce travel during this pandemic, the league announced a new format in which teams will play the same opponents on consecutive days at the same site.

The men’s and women’s teams will face the same opponents but at opposite sites. That means the Rainbow Warriors will play host to Cal Poly on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 while the Rainbow Wahine will face the Mustangs on those same nights in San Luis Obispo, Calif.

Rainbow Warriors’ Big West Schedule

Dec. 27, 28 — Cal Poly

Jan. 8, 9 — At UC Riverside

Jan. 15, 6 — Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 22, 23 — At Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 29, 30 — UC Irvine

Feb. 5, 6 — At UC San Diego

Feb. 12, 13 — UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 19, 20 — At Cal State Northridge

Feb. 26, 27 — Long Beach State

March 5, 6 — At UC Davis

Rainbow Wahine’s Big West Schedule

Dec. 27, 28 — At Cal Poly

Jan. 8, 9 — UC Riverside

Jan. 15, 6 — At Cal State Bakersfield

Jan. 22, 23 — Cal State Fullerton

Jan. 29, 30 — At UC Irvine

Feb. 5, 6 — UC San Diego

Feb. 12, 13 — At UC Santa Barbara

Feb. 19, 20 — Cal State Northridge

Feb. 26, 27 — At Long Beach State

March 5, 6 — UC Davis