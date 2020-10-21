UH basketball teams will play back-to-back league games this coming season

Under a modified formula, the University of Hawaii basketball teams will play a Big West Conference schedule of five two-game series at home and five two-game series away, the league announced today.
In previous years, Big West teams would play a home-and-home schedule of league games. To reduce travel during this pandemic, the league announced a new format in which teams will play the same opponents on consecutive days at the same site.
The men’s and women’s teams will face the same opponents but at opposite sites. That means the Rainbow Warriors will play host to Cal Poly on Dec. 27 and Dec. 28 while the Rainbow Wahine will face the Mustangs on those same nights in San Luis Obispo, Calif.
Rainbow Warriors’ Big West Schedule
Dec. 27, 28 — Cal Poly
Jan. 8, 9 — At UC Riverside
Jan. 15, 6 — Cal State Bakersfield
Jan. 22, 23 — At Cal State Fullerton
Jan. 29, 30 — UC Irvine
Feb. 5, 6 — At UC San Diego
Feb. 12, 13 — UC Santa Barbara
Feb. 19, 20 — At Cal State Northridge
Feb. 26, 27 — Long Beach State
March 5, 6 — At UC Davis
Rainbow Wahine’s Big West Schedule
Dec. 27, 28 — At Cal Poly
Jan. 8, 9 — UC Riverside
Jan. 15, 6 — At Cal State Bakersfield
Jan. 22, 23 — Cal State Fullerton
Jan. 29, 30 — At UC Irvine
Feb. 5, 6 — UC San Diego
Feb. 12, 13 — At UC Santa Barbara
Feb. 19, 20 — Cal State Northridge
Feb. 26, 27 — At Long Beach State
March 5, 6 — UC Davis
