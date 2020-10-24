Hawaii reports 3 additional coronavirus-related deaths, and 90 new cases statewide

[ AD HAS BEEN REMOVED FROM THIS STORY ]

Hawaii health officials reported three new coronavirus-related deaths and 90 new infections statewide today, bringing the totals since the start of the pandemic to 212 deaths and 14,553 cases.

No further details were immediately released about the latest fatalities all on Oahu. Today was the third day in the row that the state Department of Health announced three more deaths on Oahu.

The department’s official state death toll includes 165 fatalities on Oahu, 28 on Hawaii island, 18 on Maui, and one Kauai resident who died on the mainland. The Hawaii County Civil Defense Agency said today that the Big Island’s COVID-19 death toll is now at 40, however, state health officials now have yet to verify coronavirus as a factor in 12 of those Big Island deaths.

The U.S. coronavirus death toll is nearing 224,000 today as the coronavirus caseload has reached record heights with more than 83,000 infections reported in a single day.

Today’s new infection cases include 58 on Oahu, 16 on Hawaii island, and 16 in Maui County. As a result of updated information, state health officials removed one Oahu case from the tally.

After being untouched by the coronavirus for months, the island of Lanai is experiencing a growing cluster of COVID-19 cases with several dozen being reported by Maui health authorities. Officials also noted that the Lanai cluster of COVID-19 cases has grown to a total of 65 confirmed infections, prompting a stay-at-home order that is expected to take effect on Tuesday.

As of today, 2,975 infections are considered active cases statewide, with a total of 11,346 patients now classified by health officials as “released from isolation,” or 78% of those infected, according to the state’s official count. The category counts those infected people who have met the criteria for being released from isolation. Officials reported 54 new releases today.

Today’s total coronavirus cases by county since the start of the outbreak are 12,791 on Oahu, 1,170 in Hawaii County, 480 in Maui County and 60 in Kauai County. There are also 52 Hawaii residents diagnosed outside of the state.

By county, Honolulu has seen 10,078 patients released from isolation, Hawaii County has had 833 releases, Maui has seen 377 patients released.

Of all the confirmed Hawaii cases, 1,065 have required hospitalizations, with eight new hospitalizations reported today by state health officials.

Two hospitalizations in the statewide count are Hawaii residents who were diagnosed and treated outside the state. Of the 1,063 hospitalizations within the state, 942 have been on Oahu, 61 on the Big Island, 59 on Maui, and one on Kauai.

Oahu moved to the less-restrictive Tier 2 of Mayor Kirk Caldwell’s four-tier economic recovery plan this week, and must stay in that tier for four weeks. To move to Tier 3, Oahu must maintain a seven-day average case count of 49 or fewer cases, and a seven-day average positivity rate of 2.49% or lower for 14 consecutive days at the end of the four-week period. According to a tweet from Caldwell, today’s seven-day average case count is 57 and the positivity rate is 2.5%.

This breaking news story will be updated as more information becomes available.