27-year-old man dies after being struck on Christmas Eve while lying on Waikiki road

A 27-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle as he was lying down on Kuhio Avenue on Christmas Eve, Honolulu police said today.

Police said the Honolulu the Medical Examiner’s Office informed HPD’s Vehicular Homicide Section on Saturday evening that the man involved in the collision succumbed to his injuries and died.

The man’s identity was not immediately released.

The death represents the 54th traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared with 50 at this same time last year, police said.

This investigation is ongoing, but police said the man may have been intoxicated at the time of the 11:55 p.m. collision near the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Liliuokalani Avenue in the Waikiki area.

Police said a 24-year-old Honolulu man was traveling eastbound on Kuhio Avenue before Liliuokalani Avenue when he struck the man lying in the road.

The driver stayed at the scene and immediately called 911 for assistance, police said. The injured man was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Speed does not appear to be a factor, police said.