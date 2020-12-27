comscore No tsunami threat to Hawaii from large quake off central Chile | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A strong earthquake struck off the coast of central Chile today but did not cause a Pacific-wide tsunami, officials said.

The quake, with a preliminary magnitude of 6.8, shook at about 11:39 a.m. Hawaii time, about 95 miles west-northwest of Valdivia, Chile, at a depth of about six miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center on Oahu said a Pacific-wide tsunami was not generated and there is no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

