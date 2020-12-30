Honolulu police looking for two males involved in shooting of woman in Kapiolani area

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are looking for two males who are wanted for second degree attempted murder that took place Monday afternoon in the Kapiolani area.

HPD in a news release today said that a female victim was walking on Ho’olai Street at around 4:36 p.m. when a male passenger of a white Ford transit van fired multiple shots at her. Another male, in the driver’s seat, drove the van westbound on Ho’olai Street.

The woman, who the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported as being in her 30s, was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

CrimeStoppers and HPD have released a photo of the van along with two pixelated images of the males involved in the shooting and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the males.

Anyone with information about the case can call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or may send anonymous tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org or via the P3 Tips app.