Honolululu Councilwoman Kym Pine presses for audit of harbor inspection procedures to ferret out illegal fireworks

Honolulu Councilwoman Kym Pine has singled out port security as a major factor in illegal fireworks entering the state and rocking neighborhoods across the islands, according to a news release she issued today.

“While a few people are setting off homemade “bombs,” most of the illegal fireworks that shatter our peace and quiet are coming into our state through our ports,” Pine said today in a statement.

Pine introduced on Jan. 22 Resolution 20-16, which was amended and the City Council adopted it on Feb. 19, urging the state Legislature to request an audit of harbor inspection procedures.

The resolution says the City Council agrees that the relatively infrequent inspection of shipping containers and the continued importation of illegal goods and materials is a serious problem.

“Other outlawed items such as illegal drugs, invasive species and toxic substances that hurt our environment put us at high risk, but the solution lies in simply enforcing existing laws and with proper inspections,” Pine said.

The state has 10 commercial harbors under the Department of Transportation’s Harbors Division, Pine noted in the resolution.

However, DOT spokesman Tim Sakahara said that the Harbors Division maintains the harbors, but doesn’t have the authority to inspect cargo shipments.

Much like the airports, which also falls under the DOT, Sakahara says, “We’re not the TSA. Same with the harbors, we don’t have the authority to inspect the cargo.”

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is the law enforcement agency that inspects foreign containers, while domestic shipments are inspected by the Department of Homeland Security and subject to inspection by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.