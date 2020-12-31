2 more injured after New Year’s Eve “explosives” set off

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services reported two more injuries — one of a 7-year-old girl and another of a 29-year-old woman — caused by “explosives.”

As the new year arrives, EMS has reported four injuries on Oahu related to explosives this evening. Just before 10 p.m., the 7-year-old girl in Kailua, who is in serious condition, was transferred between emergency rooms after suffering a hand injury from an apparent explosive. Prior to that, at around 6:45 p.m., at Kealoha Street, the 29-year-old woman also suffered injuries to her hand and other parts of her body after an explosive went off. She is in serious condition, and EMS transported her to a hospital.

EMS earlier today reported that a teenager suffered injuries from an apparent explosive was set off in Ewa, and two other people, a man and a woman, suffered injuries in an apparent propane tank explosion in the McCully-Moiliili area.