Hawaii to see windy New Year’s Eve with high surf for most north, west shores through Friday

It will be a windy New Year’s Eve for Hawaii, according to forecasters, with high surf of up to 35 feet expected to last along most north shores through New Year’s Day on Friday.

The National Weather Service has extended a high surf warning for the north and west shores of isles from Niihau to Molokai, and the north shores of Maui, through 6 p.m. Friday as a northwest swell generated by a North Pacific storm passes through.

Swells are expected to peak tonight to 25 to 35 feet along north shores, and 15 to 25 feet along west shores.

Officials warn of very strong, breaking waves, ocean water sweeping across portions of beaches at times and dangerous rip currents that make entering the water very dangerous. Anyone entering the water in these areas could face significant injury or death.

Elsewhere, surf on south and east shores is also expected to rise, from 1 to 3 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Friday for the former, and from 4 to 6 feet to 6 to 8 feet for the latter.

Breezy trades are expected statewide on New Year’s Eve today, with wind speeds peaking tonight and New Year’s Day.

Forecasters expect trades to ramp up from 15 to 25 mph to windy levels of 15 to 30 mph tonight, with localized gusts of up to 50 mph, and say a wind advisory will likely be needed for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island.

Today’s forecast otherwise includes partly sunny skies for most isles, scattered afternoon showers and highs from 78 to 83 degrees Fahrenheit. On Hawaii island, skies will be variably cloudy and hazy in some areas due to the eruption at Halemaumau Crater.

Lows tonight dip to 67 to 72, with scattered showers for the windward side and showers likely after midnight for the leeward side.

Forecasters expect a return to typical trade wind weather next week. No significant rainfall, however, is expected during the next seven days.

A gale watch has been issued for Alenuihaha Channel due to possible east winds of 25 to 35 knots, effective from 6 p.m. today to Friday afternoon.

A small craft advisory due to east winds of 15 to 25 knots also remains in effect for all waters — from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island — through 6 p.m. Saturday.