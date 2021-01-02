Hawaii women’s basketball team member tests positive for COVID-19; season on temporary ‘pause’

The University of Hawaii women’s basketball team will “temporarily pause” team-related activities following a COVID-19 positive test within the program, school officials announced today.

That means the Rainbow Wahine’s Big West opener will be canceled for the second time.

The Wahine were scheduled to play host to UC Riverside on Jan. 8 and 9 in the SimpliFi Arena.

What would have been the league opener a week ago, a two-game road series against Cal Poly, also was canceled because of coronavirus-related circumstances involving one of the Mustangs’ opponents.

UH officials declined to identify the team member who tested positive. But the positive result was confirmed through the thrice-weekly antigen test administered during the season, as well as a more detailed test.

The Wahine are scheduled to play road games against Cal State Bakersfield on Jan. 15 and 16.

The Wahine are 1-1 following a non-conference loss to Hawaii Pacific and victory over Hawaii Hilo.