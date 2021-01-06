Queen’s Medical Center reports cluster of 39 COVID-19 cases

The Queen’s Medical Center reported today a cluster of 39 COVID-19 cases at its main Punchbowl location.

The hospital said 27 caregivers and 12 patients tested positive following a single patient testing positive for the coronavirus two weeks ago.

The hospital said in a written statement that immediately following the initial patient tested positive, it immediately did a broad surveillance and took measures to prevent rapid transmission of the virus.

“All are quarantined and receiving appropriate care,” the hospital said. “These events are occurring at the same time as a near doubling of the community positive testing rate for COVID.

The hospital said it continues to follow the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state Department of Health guidelines “to ensure safe, high-quality care for its patients.”

“The well-being of our patients and caregivers is our highest priority,” said Jason Chang, The Queen’s Medical Center president. “We are committed to best practices to ensure we are providing the highest levels of safe, compassionate health care to the people of Hawaii.”

The Queen’s Health Systems sent a written news release to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser after an inquiry was made, and no further questions were answered.

Queen’s is providing the COVID-19 vaccine to its caregivers and is “strongly advising all of them to receive it.” So far, more than 5,700 caregivers have received it.