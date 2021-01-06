Darius Muasau among Polynesian Hall finalists

University of Hawaii linebacker Darius Muasau is among five finalists for the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year award, it was announced today.

Muasau, a Mililani High graduate who led the Mountain West Conference in solo tackles this season and is of Samoan ancestry, is joined by Ohio State defensive tackle Haskell Garrett (Samoan ancestry), USC safety Talanoa Hufanga (Tongan ancestry), Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir (Samoan and Tongan ancestry) and Brigham Young quarterback Zach Kapono Wilson (Hawaiian ancestry).

Wilson was born and raised in Utah and his father, Mike, is a McKinley High graduate.

They were picked from a watch list of more than 60 players by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame selection committee.

The winner will be announced on Jan. 12, 2021, with a formal presentation to be made at the Jan. 21 Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Celebration Dinner and recognition at the Polynesian Bowl.

“The Polynesian College Football Player of the Year Award allows us to showcase the tremendous impact of our Polynesian student-athletes,” said Jesse Sapolu, Chairman and Co-Founder, in a statement. “We congratulate the finalists on an incredible season and look forward to celebrating their success.”

Previous winners have included Marcus Mariota (2014), Hercules Mata`afa (2017) and Tua Tagovailoa (2018 & 2019).

Muasau, a 6-foot, 1-inch, 230-pound sophomore, was fourth in the nation in solo tackles (7.6 average per game) and fifth (11.6) in total tackles.