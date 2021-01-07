University of Hawaii to host next 2 Big West men’s volleyball championships

The Hawaii Tourism Authority will be a presenting sponsor for Big West Conference championship events in men’s volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball, it was announced today.

Plans call for UH to host the 2021 and ‘22 men’s volleyball championships at the Stan Sheriff Center while the 2023 championship will be held at UC Irvine. The 2021 Big West Men’s and Women’s Basketball Championship are scheduled for Las Vegas March 9-13.

“Hawaii has many dedicated University of Hawaii volleyball and basketball fans. Plus most of our visitors from the U.S. mainland come from California, so this is a wonderful opportunity to promote our iconic brand, share our Hawaiian culture, and support UH Athletics,” HTA President John De Fries said in a statement.

Terms of the deal were not immediately announced.