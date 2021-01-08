comscore Motor vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway before H-1 West | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Motor vehicle accident closes westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway before H-1 West

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:47 pm
  Traffic backed up on the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway before the H1 West today.

    Traffic backed up on the westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway before the H1 West today.

Several westbound lanes of Nimitz Highway before H-1 West have been closed due to a motor vehicle accident.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.

