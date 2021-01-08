Off the News: Stay COVID-aware via AlohaSafe app

The AlohaSafe app requires at least some aloha in order to keep participants safe from COVID-19. Part of the Google/Apple Exposure Notification (GAEN) system, the free smartphone app enables anonymous sharing of locations and — if a participant tests positive — their COVID status with those who are nearby.

Random IDs are exchanged and deleted within 14 days. About 13,700 locally have felt enough reassurance about security to download it. We’ll see if more will adopt it, increasing its effectiveness.