10 left homeless after escaping two-story house Waipahu fire

Ten people escaped a two-story house fire that broke out about 3:28 p.m. in Waipahu today.

The Honolulu Fire Department sent 11 units with 36 personnel to 94-286 Kahuawai St. The first unit arrived at 3:35 p.m., seven minutes after the first alarm, and found smoke and flames coming from the front and left side of the home. Flames had engulfed the second floor, and its roof collapsed due to the blaze.

The firefighters managed to bring the fire under control at 4:04 p.m. and extinguished b 4:42 p.m.

Firefighters treated one male, who suffered from smoke inhalation.

He had been trying to fight the fire with a garden hose. He was taken to Queen’s Medical Center West.

American Red Cross is assisting the displaced residents, HFD said in a news release.

The fire remains under investigation. No cause or damage estimates were available.

HFD recommends smoke alarms be used to alert residents of fires in their early stages. Smoke alarms should be installed in each bedroom, hallway and one on each level of there is more than one story or if the home has a basement.