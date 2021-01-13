comscore Honolulu police investigating Kaneohe shooting | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Honolulu police investigating Kaneohe shooting

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today

Honolulu police are investigating a shooting that occurred in Kaneohe today.

Police said shots were fired at a vehicle in the area of Kamehameha Highway before the H-3 freeway off-ramp at about 10 a.m.

Shayne Enright, spokeswoman of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department, said Emergency Medical Services personnel responded to the area of the Hawaiian Memorial Park cemetery where they treated two men, both 23, who sustained minor injuries from broken glass from a shattered vehicle window in connection with the shooting.

Both men declined to be transported to a hospital.

There are no arrests at this time.

