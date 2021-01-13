comscore VIDEO: Congressman Ed Case joins Spotlight Hawaii to discuss U.S. Capitol riots and impeachment vote | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
VIDEO: Congressman Ed Case joins Spotlight Hawaii to discuss U.S. Capitol riots and impeachment vote

  • By Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies, Special to the Star-Advertiser
  • Today
  • Updated 11:09 am

Congressman Ed Case joins us today for a livestream video at 10:30 a.m. to take your questions during Spotlight Hawaii, a series from the Honolulu Star-Advertiser that shines a spotlight on issues affecting our islands.

Watch via the video above and submit your questions through our Facebook page.

Spotlight Hawaii, which shines a light on issues affecting Hawaii, airs live 10:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday and Friday on the Honolulu Star-Advertiser’s Facebook page. Join Ryan Kalei Tsuji and Yunji de Nies this month for a conversation with guests. Click here to watch previous conversations.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

