Hawaiian Airlines opens testing site in Long Beach

Hawaiian Airlines partnered with Long Beach, Calif., Airport on Monday to open a pre-travel COVID-19 testing site that will be available exclusively for the airline’s passengers traveling to Hawaii.

The drive-thru lab, operated by Worksite Labs, offers $90 shallow nasal swab tests, with results provided within 36 hours so that travelers may be exempt from Hawaii’s quarantine. The lab is Long Beach Airport’s first dedicated testing clinic.

Hawaiian also plans to expand its network of pre-travel testing locations to four additional mainland gateway cities before spring, including Sacramento, Calif.; San Diego; Portland, Ore.; and Phoenix.

The airline offers five weekly nonstop flights between Long Beach and Honolulu and will have daily nonstop flights to Kahului starting March 9. The testing site will be open daily from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Long Beach Airport main entrance at 4100 Donald Douglas Drive. For more information, go to hawaiianairlines.com/WorksiteLabsTest.

The airport’s second drive-thru testing site is set to open Saturday adjacent to the Hawaiian Airlines testing location. It will be administered by COVID Clinic and made available by appointment to any ticketed Long Beach traveler daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Rapid PCR test results will be provided within two hours and are among a variety of antigen and antibody tests offered. Reservations, as well as more detailed test information and pricing, are available at covidclinic.org/lgb.