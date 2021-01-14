Off the News: Sad loss of proms, May Day events

It’s hard to argue with the Department of Education about announcing at this point that proms and May Day events for 2021 are officially canceled. Even with all the hope that new vaccines has afforded, it can’t be assured at this point that COVID-19 infection risks will be reduced enough to restore such gatherings.
However, there’s ample reason to feel frustrated that now two graduating classes will have a diminished senior-year experience. Innovative ideas about salvaging some semblence of these events are welcome.
