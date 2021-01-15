Off the News: Hunting for vaccine information

Achieving point-and-click simplicity is the object of making a website user-friendly, not point-and-click-and-hunt-and-scroll. There was progress made in guiding people wanting a vaccine appointment, but there’s still a way to go.

Suffice it to say the banner listing vaccine registration sites belongs at the top of the state’s hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine portal, and clicking the button for the Oahu site should land on a page with that information only. As of Thursday, that wasn’t happening.

HOW AND WHEN TO GET VACCINATED

There is urgency to get Hawaii COVID-vaccinated, but the rollout has stirred many questions. The optimal link to access vaccination info and sign up (currently by appointment only for health-care, frontline and essential workers, those in long-term care facilites and seniors age 75 and up): hawaiicovid19.com/vaccine.

Other sign-up portals include Hawaii Pacific Health (hawaiipacifichealth.org/hph-covid-19-updates/) and Queen’s Health Systems (covid.queens.org/vaccine/).

Also, the state Health Department has a weekly online newsletter of COVID updates: 808ne.ws/2Kfzl3n.