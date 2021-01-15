Major championship winners Stewart Cink, Webb Simpson, lead halfway through Round 2 of Sony Open

Two former major championship winners, Stewart Cink and Webb Simpson, climbed to the top of the leaderboard this morning during the second round of the Sony Open in Hawaii.

Cink’s 7-under-par 63 and Simpson’s 5-under 65 put them both at 10 under midway through the PGA Tour event at Waialae Country Club.

A group of five players a shot back at 9 under after two rounds includes Joaquin Niemann, who was tied for the lead after Thursday’s first round when he shot 8-under 62. Thursday’s other leaders, Peter Malnati and Jason Kokrak, were playing in the afternoon today.

Cink and Simpson have both won seven PGA Tour events, but neither one at Waialae.

Simpson won the 2012 U.S. Open. He is 17th in all-time career earnings in this tournament and has finished in the top five in his last two Sony Open appearances (2020 and 2018). He has never missed a cut in 11 starts here.

Cink beat Tom Watson in a playoff to capture the 2009 British Open championship. This is his 16th Sony Open and he has made the cut 12 times.