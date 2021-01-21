comscore H-3 townbound lanes reopen after police investigation | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Top News

H-3 townbound lanes reopen after police investigation

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:43 am
  • GOAKAMAI.ORG A view of traffic on the H-3 freeway this morning leading to the tunnel.

    GOAKAMAI.ORG

    A view of traffic on the H-3 freeway this morning leading to the tunnel.

All sections of the H-3 townbound have reopened after a police investigation this morning prompted closures at two points.

The closures were at the Likelike Highway onramp to H-3 and the Tetsuo Harano Tunnels in the Halawa/Honolulu direction.

No serious injuries were immediately reported.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
NRA fights for its future in Texas, New York courts
Looking Back

Scroll Up