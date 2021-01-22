Shark bites California man, 73, at Maui beach

A 73-year-old California visitor sustained a laceration to his leg from a shark bite while snorkeling at Kaanapali Beach on Maui today.

Fire rescue crews and Ocean Safety personnel responded to a report of a snorkeler bitten by a shark estimated to be 8 feet long at about 7:45 a.m., according to the Maui County Department of Fire & Public Safety.

The visitor was approximately 40 yards from the shore fronting the Westin Kaanapali Ocean Resort Villas at the time.

The fire department said the snorkeler swam to shore on his own. Staff at the Westin administered first aid to the man who sustained a laceration to his calf.

The visitor was reported to be in good condition.

Ocean Safety personnel are still at the scene and advise beachgoers to stay out of the water.