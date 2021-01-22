Hawaii men’s basketball team suffers 4th consecutive loss

Tray Maddox Jr. scored 23 points to lead a hot-shooting Cal State Fullerton attack and the host Titans sent the University of Hawaii basketball team to its fourth straight loss with an 83-67 Big West victory today at Titan Gym in Fullerton, Calif.
Maddox shot 8-for-12 from the field, including 5-for-7 from 3-point range, and the Titans (4-4, 3-4 Big West Conference) snapped a five-game losing streak in the series with the Rainbow Warriors (3-4, 1-4).
Dante Maddox Jr. hit three from long range and finished with 20 points. Vincent Lee added 14 points on 7-for-10 shooting and Doctor Bradley had 13 points off the bench. Cal State Fullerton shot 54% from the field as a team to UH’s 39%.
The Titans complemented the outside shooting with 40 points in the paint to UH’s 26. Bradley’s production inside contributed to the Titans’ 36-11 advantage in bench points.
Hawaii guard Justin Webster scored 14 of his team-high 20 points in the first half and finished 5-for-8 on 3-point attempts. Junior Madut added 12 points for the ’Bows. Guard Biwali Bayles had nine points and nine rebounds.
Cal State Fullerton last defeated UH on Jan. 27, 2018, a 69-66 win in Manoa.
The Rainbows and Titans complete the two-game series on Saturday at 3 p.m. Hawaii time.
