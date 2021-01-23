comscore 56-250 Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions near Gunstock Ranch due to downed tree, power lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
56-250 Kamehameha Highway closed in both directions near Gunstock Ranch due to downed tree, power lines

  By Star-Advertiser staff
  Today

A fallen tree and downed power lines has resulted in the closure of 56-250 Kamehameha Highway in both directions near Gunstock Ranch, according to a city alert.

Motorists are advised to use alternative routes.

