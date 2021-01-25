Flash flood warning in effect for Big Isle as snow dusts isle’s summits

11 a.m.

A flash flood warning has been issued for Hawaii island through 1:45 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service said at 10:47, radar and automated rain gauges indicated heavy rain falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour over the Kau and Puna Districts.

Hawaii island police said Highway 11 between mile markers 58 and 62 remains closed due to flooding.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Pahala, Wood Valley, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Naalehu, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park (including its Kahuku Unit), Hawaiian Ocean View, Volcano, Waiohinu, and Discovery Harbour.

Officials warn of flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads and other low-lying areas. Landslides are possible in steep terrain.

EARLIER TODAY

A flood advisory for Hawaii island has been extended through this afternoon, and a high surf advisory for all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island remains in effect through Tuesday evening.

A flood advisory for the Hilo, Puna and Kau districts on Hawaii island has been extended another three hours to 1:15 p.m., and a flash flood watch, with the highest threat expected for the island’s east side, remains in place through Tuesday afternoon due to heavy rains.

The National Weather Service said at 10:08 a.m., radar indicated persistent, heavy showers over the Hilo, Puna and Kau Districts falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour. Heavy rainfall is also occurring at the higher elevations on Saddle Road.

Additional heavy rainfall is expected through today.

Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Orchidland Estates, Keaau, Pohakuloa Training Area, Punaluu Beach, Pohakuloa Camp, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Papaikou, Pepeekeo and Honomu.

Hawaii island police said Highway 11 between the 58 and 62 mile markers in Kau remains closed this morning due to flooding, with no alternate routes or expected reopening time.

Also, the NWS expects rough surf of 7 to 10 feet along the east shores of the isle chain from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Elsewhere, surf remains below advisory levels — at 1 to 3 feet along south shores, which rises to 3 to 5 feet on Tuesday.

Surf at 5 to 7 feet on north shores, and surf at 3 to 5 feet on west shores this morning lowers to 4 to 6 feet this evening, and 2 to 4 feet on Tuesday.

Forecasters said two forces — a high to the northeast and a trough west of Kauai — are combining to produce locally strong, east-to-southeast winds over the main Hawaiian isles today.

The trough will bring heavy rains over Hawaii island over the next few days, and heavy snow to its summits.

A winter weather warning has been issued for Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa, where heavy snow is expected at elevations between 11,500 to 12,500 feet, through 6 p.m. Tuesday. Forecasters are expected up to 12 inches of additional snow, with winds gusting up to 45 mph.

Travel to the summits could be very difficult or impossible.

Less rain is expected to reach the smaller isles today but more may be in store on Tuesday.

Today’s forecast is cloudy and windy with numerous windward showers. Highs today range from 79 to 84 degrees Fahrenheit, and lows tonight from 70 to 75. Trades blow at speeds of 15 to 30 mph through tonight.

A small craft advisory remains in effect for all coastal waters except Maalaea Bay through 6 p.m. Wednesday.