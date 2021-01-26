CALENDAR
TODAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
WEDNESDAY
No local sporting events scheduled.
SPORTER AIR RIFLERY
ILH
Saturday
Varsity Boys
Mid-Pacific 1035, Punahou 1004
High shooter–MPI: Evan Miyashiro 264. Pun: Chronos Baker 260.
Varsity Girls
Mid-Pacific 1029, Punahou 939
High Shooter—MPI: Shayna Nakamura 262. Pun: Cierra Choy 251.
Junior varsity Boys
Punahou 822, Mid-Pacific 774
Junior varsity Girls
Punahou 948, Mid-Pacific 838
