CALENDAR

TODAY

BASKETBALL

Big West men: UC Urvine at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

SATURDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo vs. Chaminade, 5 p.m., at McCabe Gym

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 2 p.m., at McCabe Gym

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe Gym

PacWest women: Hawaii Hilo at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe Gym

FOOTBALL

College: Hula Bowl, 4:30 p.m., at Aloha Stadium.