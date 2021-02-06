comscore Man dies after boat propeller injury at Koko Marina | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Man dies after boat propeller injury at Koko Marina

A 56-year-old man died after he was injured tonight by a boat propeller in the water, Emergency Medical Services reported.

EMS personnel performed advance life-saving efforts to treat the man at about 6:50 p.m. tonight at Koko Marina in Hawaii Kai, but said the location of the injuries may have occurred elsewhere, an EMS report said.

Life saving efforts failed, and the man died at the scene.

