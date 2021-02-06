CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.

ILH girls: Punahou at Island Pacific, Mid-Pacific at Pac-Five, time TBA.

BASKETBALL

Big West men: Cal Poly at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.

CROSS COUNTRY

PacWest men and women: HPU Invitational, 7:45 a.m., at HPU-Hawaii Loa Campus.