Maui police make 10 DUI arrests, including one habitual offender, over Super Bowl weekend

Maui police said officers made 10 arrests for impaired driving after setting up multiple checkpoints over Super Bowl weekend.

The Maui Police Department Traffic Division DUI Task Force set up the checkpoints on Friday and screened nearly 300 vehicles through Sunday.

In addition to the 10 impaired driving arrests, which resulted in the towing of the vehicles involved, police made four arrests for alcohol-related traffic offenses such as having an open container, prohibitions involving minors and driving while license suspended/revoked.

Among those arrested was Francisco Antonio Miranda, 32, of Haiku.

A DUI Task Force officer stopped Miranda at North Kihei Road and Honoapiilani Highway at about 7 p.m. Sunday.

Officers determined that Miranda had been operating his vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicating liquor. Further checks found him to be habitually operating a vehicle while under the influence of an intoxicant — a class C felony punishable by up to 5 years in prison.

Police arrested Miranda for Habitual OVUII. His bail was set at $5,000.

An OVUII arrest becomes a felony in Hawaii on the third arrest following two prior convictions within 10 years of the instant offense, or if a person was convicted of Habitual OVUII one or more times within 10 years prior to the instant offense.