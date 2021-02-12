Waves up to 35 feet forecast as high surf warning posted for most islands

A high surf warning is in effect for most islands this morning as some beaches could see surf up to 35 feet.

A northwest swell forecast to arrive this afternoon is expected to boost surf well above the warning threshold, according to the National Weather Service. Surf up to 25 to 35 feet is expected along the north shores of Oahu, Maui, Molokai and Kauai County. Surf along the west shores of Kauai County, Oahu and Molokai us expected to reach up to 22 to 26 feet, forecasters say.

The high surf warning is in effect through Saturday at 6 p.m.

Large, breaking surf, significant shorebreak and dangerous currents will make entering the water very hazardous, weather officials said.