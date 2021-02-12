CALENDAR
TODAY
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 7 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center. PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 7:30 p.m., at Mccabe Gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 4:30 p.m., at Mccabe Gym.
CROSS COUNTRY
PacWest men and women: UH Hilo Invitational, 4:30 p.m., at Naniloa Golf Course.
SATURDAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Saint Louis at Punahou, Kamehameha at Pac-Five, time TBA.
ILH girls: Mid-Pacific at Sacred Hearts, Kamehameha at Pac-Five, time TBA.
BASKETBALL
Big West men: UC Santa Barbara at Hawaii, 5 p.m., at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center.
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, 3 p.m., at McCabe gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Chaminade, noon, at McCabe gym.
SUNDAY
TENNIS
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Waimea Fairmont Orchid Tennis Center.
