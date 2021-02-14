CALENDAR
TODAY
TENNIS
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Waimea Fairmont Orchid Tennis Center.
SUNDAY
TENNIS
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific vs. Hawaii Hilo, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., at Waimea Fairmont Orchid Tennis Center.
TENNIS
College Women
PacWest
Saturday
At Waimea Fairmont Orchid Tennis Center
Hawaii Hilo 7, Chaminade 0
SOCCER
BIIF
Girls varsity
Saturday
Hawaii Prep 4, Kona/Kealakehe 3
