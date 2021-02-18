Police seize more than a dozen gambling machines, cash in Sand Island raid

Honolulu police seized more than a dozen gambling machines and cash in a raid at an illegal game room in the Sand Island area Wednesday night.

Officers of the Narcotics/Vice Division executed the search warrant with the assistance of the District 5 Crime Reduction Unit at a building on Sand Island Access Road near the intersection of N. Nimitz Highway.

To report illegal gambling, call the Narcotics/Vice Division’s 24-hour hotline at 723-3933.