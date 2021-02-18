CALENDAR
TODAY
No major local events scheduled.
FRIDAY
No major local events scheduled.
GOLF
NAME, HOMETOWN, DATE, COURSE, HOLE YDS CLUB
Mark Bratton, Honolulu, May 6, Waialae Country Club, 2 169 6-iron
Dr. James Penoff, Honolulu, May 16, Waialae Country Club, 16 145 4-hybrid
Loren Pulice, Honolulu, May 19, Waialae Country Club, 8 129 4-hybrid
Masamichi Arikawa, Honolulu, May 27 Waialae Country Club, 8 171 4-wood
Sherman Tom, Honolulu, May 29 Waialae Country Club, 8 130 4-hybrid
Susanne Millard, Honolulu, May 29 Waialae Country Club, 13 143 Driver
Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com
By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.
Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.