8 people displaced after building fire in Waianae

Five occupants of a Waianae townhouse were displaced after a fire broke out this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.
Firefighters responded at 10:36 a.m. to the fire at 85-106 Ala Walua St., unit F. Three others living in an adjacent unit were also displaced.
HFD responded with 13 units, and had the blaze under control at 11:19 a.m., and extinguished it 40 minutes later.
The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage has not yet been released.
