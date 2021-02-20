comscore 8 people displaced after building fire in Waianae | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
8 people displaced after building fire in Waianae

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 12:56 pm

Five occupants of a Waianae townhouse were displaced after a fire broke out this morning, the Honolulu Fire Department reported.

Firefighters responded at 10:36 a.m. to the fire at 85-106 Ala Walua St., unit F. Three others living in an adjacent unit were also displaced.

HFD responded with 13 units, and had the blaze under control at 11:19 a.m., and extinguished it 40 minutes later.

The cause of the fire and estimated cost of damage has not yet been released.

