CALENDAR
TODAY
AIR RIFLERY
ILH boys: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Island Pacific, time TBA.
ILH girls: Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, Pac-Five at Island Pacific, time TBA.
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.
GOLF
College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
SOCCER
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Atherton Field.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Atherton Field.
SUNDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.
GOLF
College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
