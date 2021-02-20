CALENDAR

TODAY

AIR RIFLERY

ILH boys: Saint Louis at Mid-Pacific, Pac-Five at Island Pacific, time TBA.

ILH girls: Kamehameha at Sacred Hearts, Pac-Five at Island Pacific, time TBA.

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.

GOLF

College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.

SOCCER

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 11 a.m., at Atherton Field.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Pacific, 2 p.m., at Atherton Field.

SUNDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Chaminade at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.

GOLF

College men and women: Pearl Hawaii Collegiate Classic, all day, at Pearl Country Club.