Calendar
TODAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 5:30 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH gym.
GOLF
College men: Chaminade Dual #3, all day, at Pearl Country Club.
THURSDAY
BASKETBALL
PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.
PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.
