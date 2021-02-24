Calendar

TODAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 5:30 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 2:30 p.m., at UHH gym.

GOLF

College men: Chaminade Dual #3, all day, at Pearl Country Club.

THURSDAY

BASKETBALL

PacWest men: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, 3 p.m., at UHH gym.

PacWest women: Hawaii Pacific at Hawaii Hilo, noon, at UHH gym.