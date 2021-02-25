Gusty trades up to 55 mph buffet isles as high surf advisory for east shores continues

A high surf advisory for east shores and wind advisory for parts of Maui County and Hawaii island remain in place today.

The National Weather Service issued the wind advisory for parts of Kahoolawe, Molokai and most of Maui, including its west side, central valley, Haleakala, and Hawaii island’s north and south sides, among other areas, due to winds of 20 to 30 mph, with localized gusts of 55 mph whipping through.

The wind advisory remains in place through 6 p.m. today, but may need to be extended, officials said.

“Winds this strong are capable of downing temporary structures, trees, and causing localized power outages,” officials said. “Use extra caution when driving. Avoid walking under trees. Secure loose outdoor objects.”

The high surf advisory, meanwhile, remains in place for the east shores of all isles from Kauai to Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Monday. Surf of 7 to 12 feet is expected along those east shores today and Friday.

Impacts are moderate, but strong, breaking waves and rip currents will make swimming difficult and dangerous, and beachgoers should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

Forecasters expect strong trades over and upstream of the isles to keep high surf along east shores through the first half of next week.

Surf for other shores remains steady, at 3 to 5 feet for west and south shores today and Friday. Surf on north shores rises to 5 to 7 feet this afternoon due to overlapping, northwest swells then will ease to 3 to 5 feet Friday but remain below advisory levels.

Today’s forecast is partly to mostly sunny, and locally windy, with highs from 77 to 82 degrees Fahrenheit. Skies become mostly cloudy tonight, with lows from 66 to 71 degrees.

Tradewind speeds are expected at 15 to 30 mph, with local gusts up to 55 mph today.

Forecasters say a strong high-pressure system north of the isles is producing the windy weather, which is expected to last through early next week. Trades will bring showers mostly to the windward side, and will increase over the weekend, bringing a possible chance of thunderstorms.

A gale warning remains in place for Alenuihaha Channel through 6 a.m. Friday.

A small craft advisory also remains for all waters from northwest of Kauai to southeast of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Friday.